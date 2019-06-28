With new 2019 Mac Pro design, Apple moves production from Texas to China

Tripp Mickle and Yoko Kubota for The Wall Street Journal:
Apple Inc. is manufacturing its new Mac Pro computer in China, according to people familiar with its plans, shifting abroad production of what had been its only major device assembled in the U.S. as trade tensions escalate between the Trump administration and Beijing.
The tech giant has tapped Taiwanese contractor Quanta Computer Inc. to manufacture the $6,000 desktop computer and is ramping up production at a factory near Shanghai, the people said. Apple can save on shipping costs for components given the proximity of many of its suppliers to Shanghai, rather than having to supply a factory in the U.S.
With the previous Mac Pro model, released in 2013, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook trumpeted plans to build it in the U.S. Apple invested $100 million in tooling and other equipment for a plant in Austin, Texas, run by contract manufacturer Flex Ltd. Each computer was stamped “Assembled in the USA.”
An Apple spokesman said the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in the U.S. and includes U.S.-made components. Apple said it supports manufacturing in 30 U.S. states and spent $60 billion last year with more than 9,000 U.S. suppliers. “Final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process,” the spokesman said, adding that the company’s investments support two million American jobs.
MacDailyNews Take: As the Journal notes, assembling the new Mac Pro in China won’t affect many workers in Texas because “demand for the old model fizzled years ago” as it became clear that Apple had abandoned it as a dead-end design failure.
Yeah so if Apple knew the 2013 Mac Pro was a “dead-end design failure” why did it take another 7 years to change course and wake up? Lame.
Ive was solely in charge of Apple’s recent design errors with the Trashcan Pro the most glaring, so I wonder if Cook finally got tired of getting blamed and got on Ive for it and the Board agreed and issued Ive the ultimatum: Resign or be let go.
that’s funny, my sources inside apple have said numerous times that Tim Cook hasn’t been a person interested in quality, just money, and it is definately NOT Jon Ive’s fault. He was handcuffed to a design directed by the higher ups. You as an artist should know we can’t always design what we really want–but we have to design what our bosses or clients demand…even if its sometimes against your hardest fought objections.