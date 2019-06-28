Posted on by 1 Comment

JCPenney reinstates Apple Pay in all retail locations

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

JCPenney, a popular department store in the United States, this month said that it has reactivated contactless payments options including Apple Pay in all of its retail stores.

The information was shared by a JCPenney support employee on Twitter, who also said that Apple Pay would be accepted in stores starting June 19th.

Given that it’s now June 27, Apple Pay should be working in JCPenney retail locations once again.

MacDailyNews Take: Anybody have a aged great grandmother? If so, let us know if she’s seen Apple Pay at Penney’s registers. 😉

Have fun explaining Apple Pay to your aged great grandmother!

1 thought on “JCPenney reinstates Apple Pay in all retail locations

  1. PC Apologist

    Great reporting, MacRumors. Couldn’t be bothered to go check (or even CALL A STORE and check) if it was in fact re-instated? Just reporting that they said it would, so it probably is?

    MDN – this it not a good choice for a news link.

    Reply

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.