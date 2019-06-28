JCPenney reinstates Apple Pay in all retail locations

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

JCPenney, a popular department store in the United States, this month said that it has reactivated contactless payments options including Apple Pay in all of its retail stores.

The information was shared by a JCPenney support employee on Twitter, who also said that Apple Pay would be accepted in stores starting June 19th.

Given that it’s now June 27, Apple Pay should be working in JCPenney retail locations once again.