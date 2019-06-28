JCPenney, a popular department store in the United States, this month said that it has reactivated contactless payments options including Apple Pay in all of its retail stores.
The information was shared by a JCPenney support employee on Twitter, who also said that Apple Pay would be accepted in stores starting June 19th.
Given that it’s now June 27, Apple Pay should be working in JCPenney retail locations once again.
JCP is happy to share that we are working to reactivate contactless payment options and therefore mobile wallet transactions will be accepted in all of our stores by June 19th.
— Ask JCPenney (@askjcp) June 14, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Anybody have a aged great grandmother? If so, let us know if she’s seen Apple Pay at Penney’s registers. 😉
Have fun explaining Apple Pay to your aged great grandmother!
1 thought on “JCPenney reinstates Apple Pay in all retail locations”
Great reporting, MacRumors. Couldn’t be bothered to go check (or even CALL A STORE and check) if it was in fact re-instated? Just reporting that they said it would, so it probably is?
MDN – this it not a good choice for a news link.