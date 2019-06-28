Posted on by Leave a comment

Japan Display confirms $100 million investment from Apple as part of bailout deal

Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters:

Japan Display Inc said on Friday it would receive a $100 million investment from a customer, which a source said was Apple Inc, as part of a bailout deal led by a Chinese investment firm for the smartphone screen maker.

Japan Display is facing a funding crunch due to Apple’s recent shift away from liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) and disappointing sales of the iPhone XR, the only LCD model in Apple’s 2018 line-up.

Apple, which accounted for 60.6% of Japan Display’s revenue in the last financial year ended March, will join a consortium led by China’s Harvest Group in investing up to 80 billion yen ($743 million), said a person briefed on the matter. Japan Display said in a statement Harvest had formalized its decision to inject nearly $500 million, including the $100 million investment from the unidentified customer.

In a separate statement later on Friday, the Japanese company said another consortium member, Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management, has decided to invest $150 million to $180 million. The investment is dependent on conditions including no major cuts in orders from a main customer.

MacDailyNews Take: May this injection be the one that finally does the trick for Japan Display!

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.