U.S. Treasury Secretary: ‘We were about 90% of the way’ on China trade deal and there’s a ‘path to complete this’

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday the U.S. and China were close to a trade deal, and he’s optimistic that progress can be made during weekend talks between President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping.
“We were about 90% of the way there [with a deal] and I think there’s a path to complete this,” he told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in Manama, Bahrain.
He said he’s confident Trump and the Chinese president can make progress in stalled trade talks at the Group of 20 meeting. “The message we want to hear is that they want to come back to the table and continue because I think there is a good outcome for their economy and the U.S. economy to get balanced trade and to continue to build on this relationship.”
“I’m hopeful that we can move forward with a plan,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “President Trump and President Xi have a very close working relationship. We had a productive meeting at the last G-20.”
MacDailyNews Take: Even if the only thing that comes out of the G-20 meeting is an agreement between the U.S. and China to actively resume talks, it’ll be good news!
They lie. All of them. VOTE THEM OUT.
If all politicians lie, with whom shall we replace them?
Don’t contest his trite pablum. All you’ll get is more simplistic nonsense in return. It’s like watching CNN or MSNBC.
99% would be close. The last 10% is 90% of the work.
Does anyone believe anything this administration says? (Especially on deals they desperately need, to resolve trade wars they started.)
If only he wasn’t so often proven right.
Those pesky facts keep getting in the way
Spoken by someone who supported Hilderbeast, the most corrupt liar in modern political history
cheat, perjurer, storyteller, phony, trickster, fibber, deceiver, prevaricator, fabulist, promoter, fabricator, falsifier, equivocator, maligner, deluder all these things apply to the W.H.