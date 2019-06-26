Apple News launches candidate guide ahead of 2020 Democratic debates

Apple today introduced a new candidate guide in Apple News, providing a timely, trusted and comprehensive look at the 20 individuals participating in the first Democratic debates hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo in Miami, Florida, on June 26 and 27. The candidate guide offers readers one convenient place to find information on each candidate from a diverse set of news sources, including ABC News, Axios, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, Politico, The Hill, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today, Vox and others. Curated by the team of Apple News editors, the candidate guide is easily accessible within the News app on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
“The 2020 Democratic field is complex, and we want to offer Apple News readers a trusted place to learn more about candidates they’re familiar with and those they may be hearing about for the first time,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. “The candidate guide in Apple News is a robust and reliable resource, connecting readers to valuable at-a-glance information and to great journalism from our partners.”
The Apple News candidate guide will be featured in the Top Stories section on June 26, and in coverage throughout the 2020 primary campaign, within the News app. Readers can quickly access these pages to learn about a candidate’s biography and experience, notable moments and quotes, current position on key issues, as well as videos, photos and recent coverage from trusted news sources.
In addition, Apple News will feature updates from the first Democratic debate, with articles and video highlights from NBC News, including fact checking, reactions and key onstage moments and takeaways.
After the first debates, the candidate guide will be continuously updated with news from reliable sources throughout the primary campaign. Apple News readers can click to follow any of the candidates to add breaking news and ongoing coverage about that candidate to their Today feed within the News app.
If Apple are trying to come off as biased with their comic book hero treatments of these candidate profiles, they’ve succeeded beyond their wildest dreams.
“energetic senator”
“batling corporate interests in the name of the middle class” (you mean, like Apple?)
“wunderkind bona fides”
“tough-as-nails”
Seriously, Apple?
If this isn’t a primary example of what happens when everyone in the “newsroom” thinks the same way, nothing is.
If you haven’t already, read this instead:
In this classic number one New York Times bestseller, Goldberg blew the whistle on the news business, showing exactly how the media slant their coverage while insisting they’re just reporting the facts.
https://www.amazon.com/Bias-Insider-Exposes-Media-Distort-ebook/dp/B0026IUP2C
Of course Apple News’ editor-in-chief Laura Kern and her staff can’t see it — because they all think the same.
And, by the way, I bet they picked these four candidates to feature in the press release based on skin color (racist) and gender (sexist) and sexual orientation (heterosexual bias).
I can almost hear the Apple News discussion:
“We have a white woman, a black women, an asian man, and (yuck) a white guy, but he’s gay, so that negates his white maleness.”
“Okay, that’s good. Cook will approve.”
The Democrats always see skin color, gender, sexual orientation first. Then they have the gall to accuse others of being racists, sexists, and homophobes.
I hope real caring people who think they’re Democrats will wake up someday. Maybe crap like this from the coastal Libs who make up “Apple News” will help to open their eyes.
Gee, whiz, descriptions of a Democratic candidate’s positions based on what the candidates themselves have said sounds like a Democrat speaking. How brilliant of y’all to notice that! How many of you have actually looked at Apple News to see all the material criticizing the candidates below the top material that just quotes campaign press releases. It is hardly bias to let someone describe their own positions before quoting their critics
If you’re a fool, you believe the Russia collusion lie fake news stemming from the Hillary Clinton DNC bought and paid for steele dossier TO stage a coup of the DONALD Trump presidency, a duly elected president by the people.
Remember Hillary Clinton and the dnc had the fix in for Bernie Sanders too. No matter the votes the super delegates were paid off 100 percent for Hillary. She should be in jail if for her illegal server let alone selling our uranium to Russia.
The socialist left has taken over the democrats
The deep state is real. The cia and fbi and state run fake news media has all been weaponized against the people of the usa.
Trump has done pretty well considering
This non stop assault and what did they find ? Nothing.
And AG Barr has indictments coming.
For this election you’re either going to vote Trump and stand for the capitalism and the constitution that made the usa great or you’re a useful idiot racing towards the lies of “free everything” and socialism.
If you want socialism please just move to Venezuela. Stop messing with the usa.
Vote for freedom. Vote for capitalism. vote for
Your boarders. Your country.
Vote for Trump
MAGA 2020
Trump
Btw what a Clown car of candidates get out the popcorn
Oh and to know that google will skew news and search results to oust trump? They’re communists. Don’t give them a dime.
“Bias” shrieks First Whatever, quoting a Fox News pundit.
If you can’t admit your histerical and historic record here slamming Democrats, whilst lauding Trump’s dog_whistle_style divisive rhetoric, then you need to explain your irony fail.
I. Bernard Goldberg wrote “Bias” about his time working for CBC News. As it says rather clearly on the cover of the book “Bias.”
II. The rest of your rant is a complete non sequitur that has nothing to do with the allegation that Apple News treatment of these candidates looks and seems biased.
III. You’ve got nothing.
So far, only comments from right-wing snowflakes. SAD!
[Did I do public insult the right way here? Help me know how well I emulated your brilliant leader, Trumpeters.]
Do you have any actual substance to contribute to the discussion? Oh, wait, no, you’re an “Orange Man Bad” Non-Player Character. How silly of me to ask for anything meaningful from you.
Note that most, if not all, of the leftist Democrat replies here are and will be attacks on commenters that do not touch the actual crux of the issue, that Apple News is biased, leans left, and that these candidate profiles are ridiculous and embarrassing, but Apple staffers are so submerged in groupthink that they obviously can’t even come close to seeing it.
A PC Box is so liberating. With actions like this I´m becoming more convinced to switch platform. I don´t want and don´t need a company telling me how to think. Free thinking is to be creative, isn´t it what Apple always said in the past. I guess the past died with Steve.
Mr. Trump’s friend Kim has the right idea: radios in North Korea are preprogrammed only to receive government propaganda, like the wall screens in Orwell’s 1984. Clearly, Apple should only be reflecting what Big Brother thinks about the Democratic candidates, not a wide spectrum of views or even what the candidates say about themselves. How can Apple News not fall into line with the Party line of the Dear Leader? /s