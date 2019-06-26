Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Apple Inc on Tuesday confirmed that it has acquired self-driving shuttle firm Drive.ai.

Technology news website The Information reported earlier this month that the iPhone maker was considering acquiring the firm as a move to bring aboard some of its engineering talent to boost Apple’s own self-driving efforts.

In Silicon Valley, it is common for larger companies to acquire struggling startups primarily to hire their engineers, a move known in the industry as an “acqui-hire.”