Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai

Apple Inc on Tuesday confirmed that it has acquired self-driving shuttle firm Drive.ai.
Technology news website The Information reported earlier this month that the iPhone maker was considering acquiring the firm as a move to bring aboard some of its engineering talent to boost Apple’s own self-driving efforts.
In Silicon Valley, it is common for larger companies to acquire struggling startups primarily to hire their engineers, a move known in the industry as an “acqui-hire.”
MacDailyNews Note: According to Drive.ai’s website, “Drive.ai uses artificial intelligence to create self-driving transportation solutions that improve the state of mobility today. Drive.ai offers turnkey mobility solutions with self-driving cars for partners and communities, solving for their unique and everyday transportation needs. Drive.ai can scale to new cities and different use cases quickly and successfully, making self-driving a reality for more locations faster.”