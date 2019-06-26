Apple Pay launches in Portugal, Slovakia, Greece, and Romania

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As expected, Apple Pay is now rolling out to users in Slovakia and Portugal. This was first reported over the weekend, and the wait has been a long time coming for many users.

Apple Pay’s launch in Slovakia has been delayed several different times, but today is the day it’s finally rolling out to users. Apple is commemorating the launch with a “Get Started With Apple Pay” guide in the App Store, as noted by users on Twitter.

Apple Pay has come to numerous new countries in Europe this year, launching in countries such as Hungary, Luxembourg, Iceland, and the Netherlands… Update: Apple Pay is also now live in Greece and Romania.