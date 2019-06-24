Beyond iPhone 11: Apple needs to make these 5 big upgrades

Jason Snell for Tom’s Guide:

The iPhone 11 is just around the corner, but a lot of people are already talking about the 2020 iPhones — and not just because those handsets are the ones expected to make the jump to 5G.

A report by reliable Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will be tweaking the size of its iPhones in 2020, making the successor of the 5.8-inch iPhone XS a smaller 5.4-inch model, while boosting the successor of the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max to 6.7 inches. (The 6.1-inch iPhone XR size would make the move to OLED in 2020 but remain the same size it is today.)

It’s an interesting potential move on Apple’s part, allowing the three models to offer an even clearer difference in size. And given that we now live in a world where we get our iPhone rumors more than two years in advance, it made me consider just what Apple’s future hardware development priorities might be for the iPhone… So here are some key areas I’d love to see Apple push their smartphone hardware over the next few years.