Beyond iPhone 11: Apple needs to make these 5 big upgrades

The iPhone 11 is just around the corner, but a lot of people are already talking about the 2020 iPhones — and not just because those handsets are the ones expected to make the jump to 5G.
A report by reliable Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will be tweaking the size of its iPhones in 2020, making the successor of the 5.8-inch iPhone XS a smaller 5.4-inch model, while boosting the successor of the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max to 6.7 inches. (The 6.1-inch iPhone XR size would make the move to OLED in 2020 but remain the same size it is today.)
It’s an interesting potential move on Apple’s part, allowing the three models to offer an even clearer difference in size. And given that we now live in a world where we get our iPhone rumors more than two years in advance, it made me consider just what Apple’s future hardware development priorities might be for the iPhone… So here are some key areas I’d love to see Apple push their smartphone hardware over the next few years.
MacDailyNews Take: Of Jason’s five points, increased battery life, stands out among our top wishes. We also know there are a number of users who’d like a more compact iPhone that fits and works in one hand; an iPhone that Steve Jobs would recognize. The issue is that Apple likely knows what that number is, approximately, and they seem to have determined that there isn’t a sufficient market for a small iPhone. The good news is that a 5.4-inch X-class iPhone, having dropped the Home button, would be pretty compact and might satisfy a majority of people who prefer smaller iPhones.