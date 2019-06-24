Apple releases first public betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

In addition to the first public beta of macOS Catalina, Apple is also today releasing the first public beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

Apple originally said iOS 13 would be available to public beta users in July, but it seemingly thinks the update is stable enough right now instead. Nonetheless, you should still be prepared for bugs, performance issues, app compatibility problems, and poor battery life.

iOS 13 includes numerous updates and improvements. There’s the long-awaited addition of Dark Mode, as well as a new Reminders app, a redesigned volume HUD, performance improvements, Memoji enhancements, a new Photos app, and much more.

iPadOS 13, on the other hand, includes a revamped Files app, updates to the Home screen, major improvements to Safari, folder sharing for iCloud Drive, and much more.