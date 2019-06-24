Adobe Premiere shootout: Apple MacBook Pro vs. high-end PC laptops

Matthew Moniz via YouTube:

A lot of bigger YouTubers made videos ditching their Apple MacBook Pros for Windows Laptops or Custom Desktop PCs but the problem is they are all sponsored. I wanted to see if using Adobe Premiere is as bad as they say it is on a MacBook Pro (I’m a PC user). So I did my own tests. You’ll be surprised with the results.

MacDailyNews Take: The MacBook Pro is even more impressive when running a real NLE application like Final Cut Pro X instead of Adobe’s consumer-grade POS schlock editing program!

