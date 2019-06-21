Share your Wi-Fi password as a QR code from your iPhone or iPad

Ravie Lakshmanan for The Next Web:

Shortcuts app for iOS is a very useful way to automate your iPhone or iPad.

Last week, we looked at creating a simple RSS reader using the app. But that’s not the only thing Shortcuts is good at.

Another shortcut that can come in handy is sharing your Wi-Fi password as a QR code. Here’s how you can do it.

MacDailyNews Take: This is good tutorial to go through if you’re not familiar with building shortcuts. This one is easy to folow along with and, afterwards, you’ll be ready to build your own shortcuts!

