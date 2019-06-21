Leaked images show titanium Apple Card’s design in the wild

Apple’s upcoming Apple Card credit card is now being tested by both its corporate and retail employees ahead of a planned summer launch, and unsurprisingly, some images of the card have leaked out.
We already know what the Apple Card looks like thanks to Apple’s promotional materials, but it’s still interesting to see the design in person, with iMore sharing some photos provided by an Apple employee.
Our source, who prefers to remain unnamed, shared some exclusive photos with us, including its actual weight.
As you can see from the pictures, the Apple Card weighs in at almost exactly a half ounce or about 14.75 grams.
Exclusive leaked images show how much Apple Card weighs! https://t.co/rxkacUgFBv
— iMore (@iMore) June 21, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: We’re going to save a lot more weight than that in the number of cards we leave at home after we finally get our Apple Cards!
1 Comment
FTA: “It looks like Apple and Goldman Sachs are offering credit lines to a wide range of consumers, which could potentially be very helpful for someone trying to build credit for the first time or try to reestablish good credit.”
So much for privacy. Apple card reports you to credit agencies just like all the rest.