Apple publicly acknowledges contributors to iCloud

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Apple has now publicly acknowledged the many software developers whose work has been used under licence to make iCloud work. At least some of the information has been available before to developers, but now the 116 contributors are acknowledged in a publicly accessible support document.

Running to 39 pages in PDF and some 22,000 words, the new acknowledgements page consists of all the licence agreements allowing Apple to use this software.

The software itself ranges from fonts used in the service to functions such as Javascript libraries…