How to schedule iOS text messages with Apple’s Shortcuts App

Brendan Hesse for Lifehacker:

Like emails and social media posts, being able to draft and schedule out your texts can be a time management lifesaver — especially if you rely on texts as a part of your job or business, or use them as personal reminders you send to yourself.

While some Android apps have text scheduling built in, no first-party iOS messaging apps include such features by default. However, by using Apple’s highly flexible Shortcuts app, we can create a pretty decent alternative…

It’s not the most elegant option, but using Shortcuts to schedule texts is much better than some other third-party workarounds. Hopefully Apple will cave to user petitions and add text scheduling to iMessage in the future, but we’re fine with relying on the Shortcuts app for now, which sounds like it’s getting some great new automated features come iOS 13.