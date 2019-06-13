With Mac Pro, Apple will soon have a Mac for almost everyone – except for these users

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

It’s a relief that we’ve got the new Mac Pro and so can finally stop talking about how Apple is ignoring a key market segment… While we didn’t and still don’t buy into the idea that Apple is doomed because it chooses to not make a Mac for a certain market, we also don’t think the range is complete yet. And when you look at the current lineup with that Mac Pro at the high end, the gap is startling.

Right now you can make a good case that Apple provides a clear Mac line. You can always lament the prices, but there is now a Mac for you whether you’re a casual, occasional user or your job pushes technology to its limits ten times a day.

It’s just that there is this big gap in the middle for users who need a little more power, a little expandability and no display. And it’s a gap that would be filled by a tower or mini-tower Mac that sits between the iMac and the iMac Pro in price and performance… There are no desktop Macs or MacBooks with a base entry price between $1,300 and $4,998.