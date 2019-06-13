Apple confirms removal of Mac’s Dashboard

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple has removed Dashboard support from WebKit, not long after it was discovered that the feature has been completely dropped in macOS Catalina, according to a changelog spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara.

While this news is not entirely surprising, it eliminates any slim hope that Dashboard might have returned in a future beta of macOS Catalina…

Dashboard, first introduced in OS X Tiger in 2005… Dashboard appears to remain functional in macOS Mojave for now, although it is clearly a legacy feature and some widgets do not work.