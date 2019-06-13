Apple confirms removal of Mac’s Dashboard

Apple has removed Dashboard support from WebKit, not long after it was discovered that the feature has been completely dropped in macOS Catalina, according to a changelog spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara.
While this news is not entirely surprising, it eliminates any slim hope that Dashboard might have returned in a future beta of macOS Catalina…
Dashboard, first introduced in OS X Tiger in 2005… Dashboard appears to remain functional in macOS Mojave for now, although it is clearly a legacy feature and some widgets do not work.
MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, Dashboard. We hardly used ya anyway.
3 Comments
Wont this effectively be replaced by iPad apps for the most part through Catelyst.
Assholes! I use it EVERY single day! I’m sticking with Mojave.
I have three Dashboard widgets I use on and off but I do have replacements for them. The only one I don’t have a replacement for yet is Sticky Notes. I like Dashboard widgets and Mojave, but I’m jumping on Catalina a week or two after it’s released. I always like to read plenty of first-hand reviews before I make an OS change. I keep an updated clone of my current OS but I can easily afford to wait a couple of weeks. I used to wait months, but no more. I also want to try Catalyst and see how well it runs iPad apps which should be better than Dashboard widgets.