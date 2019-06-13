Apple confirms removal of Mac’s Dashboard

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple has removed Dashboard support from WebKit, not long after it was discovered that the feature has been completely dropped in macOS Catalina, according to a changelog spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara.

While this news is not entirely surprising, it eliminates any slim hope that Dashboard might have returned in a future beta of macOS Catalina…

Dashboard, first introduced in OS X Tiger in 2005… Dashboard appears to remain functional in macOS Mojave for now, although it is clearly a legacy feature and some widgets do not work.

MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, Dashboard. We hardly used ya anyway.

  3. I have three Dashboard widgets I use on and off but I do have replacements for them. The only one I don’t have a replacement for yet is Sticky Notes. I like Dashboard widgets and Mojave, but I’m jumping on Catalina a week or two after it’s released. I always like to read plenty of first-hand reviews before I make an OS change. I keep an updated clone of my current OS but I can easily afford to wait a couple of weeks. I used to wait months, but no more. I also want to try Catalyst and see how well it runs iPad apps which should be better than Dashboard widgets.

