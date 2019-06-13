Apple registers 7 unreleased Mac notebooks in EEC database

Apple has registered seven unreleased Mac models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database today, including A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251, according to listings uncovered by MacRumors. All seven models appear to be notebooks, as they are described as “portable” computers…
Eurasian Economic Commission filings like these have foreshadowed the release of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Russia and select other countries…
MacDailyNews Take: Hmm… New MacBook? MacBook Air bump? That long-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro?
New MacBook and MacBook Airs with Intel’s latest chipsets (and latest Butterfly keyboards).
More importantly they should really try and get closer to $1000 this time.
If this is the case, it would mean Apple would for the first time in a long time have a pretty up to date product line across the board. (The AppleTV’s could probably do with an update, hopefully in the fall with the debut of TV+.)