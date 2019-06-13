Apple patent application describes linking two iPads together, binding them like a book

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Apple has filed for a patent (number 20190182972) for a “system with multiple display” that would allow two iPads to be linked together. It involves a magnetic stand configured to rigidly hold a portion of the tablet device in place and to shield the magnetic field from adversely affecting nearby devices susceptible to strong magnetic fields.

In the patent filing, Apple notes that tablet devices are used in an increasingly wide range of applications. In many of these applications a way for conveniently mounting the device is required.

Apple has been granted a similar patent (number 10,037,054) for a “magnetic attachment unit” that also involves linking two iPads.