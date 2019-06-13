Apple patent application describes linking two iPads together, binding them like a book

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:
Apple has filed for a patent (number 20190182972) for a “system with multiple display” that would allow two iPads to be linked together. It involves a magnetic stand configured to rigidly hold a portion of the tablet device in place and to shield the magnetic field from adversely affecting nearby devices susceptible to strong magnetic fields.
In the patent filing, Apple notes that tablet devices are used in an increasingly wide range of applications. In many of these applications a way for conveniently mounting the device is required.
Apple has been granted a similar patent (number 10,037,054) for a “magnetic attachment unit” that also involves linking two iPads.
MacDailyNews Take: Interestingly, if you turn that book sideways, it would open and close like a laptop. The “lower” iPad could become a virtual keyboard with trackpad for controlling the “upper” iPad. Imagine further that it’s capable of running both iPadOS and macOS (for ARM). Th euser could swithc between the two and even set it up to do interesting things. For example, when held like a traditional book, the device runs iPadOS, but when rotated into landscape (“MacBook”) orientation, it switches to macOS. Too outside the box?
This sounds clunky as hell and for anyone worried that Apple may never ship a working keyboard ever again, kinda depressing.
Inspector gadget ? :/