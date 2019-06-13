Shelby Brown for CNET:

At its annual WWDC event last week, Apple unveiled a new privacy tool called Sign in with Apple, an alternative to single sign-on services offered by Facebook and Google. Apple appeared to take a shot at its competitors by saying that even free services need to respect privacy. Google’s Mark Risher reportedly wasn’t pleased about the jab but thinks the technology will make people safer.

“There was a bunch of innuendo wrapped around the release that suggested that only one of them [the logins] is pure, and the rest of them are kind of corrupt, and obviously I don’t like that,” Risher, a director of product management at Google, told The Verge in an interview published Wednesday… “I honestly do think this technology will be better for the internet and will make people much, much safer,” he told The Verge.

The Sign in with Apple tool lets you use your Apple ID as a credential to sign into websites and apps, instead of typing in your email address. The tool uses your iOS device to verify your credentials, instead of social account logins, which could make you vulnerable to being tracked online… Apple’s rivals use their sign-on services to craft a user profile to help deliver targeted ads.