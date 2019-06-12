Facebook CEO Zuckerberg may have known of questionable privacy practices emails show

Reuters:

Facebook Inc emails appear to show Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s involvement in discussions about its much criticized privacy practices, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the communications “appear to show Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s connection to potentially problematic privacy practices at the company.” …The emails have raised concerns within the company that they could be a public relations problem, at least, for Facebook, the WSJ reported, citing one of the people familiar with the matter.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been investigating allegations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

The company’s move to reach a speedy settlement of the FTC investigation is in part because of the emails, according to the WSJ report.