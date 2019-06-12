Apple updates iMovie for iOS

Apple has released iMovie 2.2.7 for iOS devices which allows you to:

• Transform your video with the new green screen effect that lets you instantly remove the background of clips shot in front of a green or blue screen

• Adjust the green screen effect with a 4-point mask and strength slider

• Choose from 80 new soundtracks in genres including pop, chill, and sentimental that automatically adjust to match the length of your movie

• Drop in still images with transparent backgrounds to use as logos or custom graphics on top of your video

• Add photos as overlays to create picture-in-picture and split-screen effects

• Choose to hide the border that surrounds picture-in-picture and split-screen effects

• Instantly return to the edit screen of your project when switching back to iMovie from other applications

• ClassKit support lets students deliver video assignments to teachers using the Schoolwork app

• For users with videos in iMovie Theater, the Theater window is now accessible from the ••• menu at the bottom of the Projects screen

• Sharing to iMovie Theater is no longer supported; save your movies and trailers to iCloud Photos to watch them on other devices including Apple TV

• Resolves an issue that could lead to a black viewer when previewing your video fullscreen on an external display

iMovie 2.2.7 is available via Apple’s App Store here.

MacDailyNews Take: This is a very nice update for iOS iMovie users – go get it!