Apple’s Mac Pro vs. iMac Pro: Which Mac desktop is for you?

Brian Westover for Tom’s Guide:

When we reviewed the iMac Pro in 2018, we had no problem calling it “the most powerful Mac ever offered by Apple.” But that was then. Now that there’s a new Mac Pro, which high-end desktop is better for the money?

One of the big [differences] is that the iMac Pro, with its all-in-one design, has a built-in high-end display. The 27-inch Retina 5K display on the iMac Pro may not be quite as impressive as the Pro Display XDR that Apple is offering alongside the Mac Pro, but you won’t pay an extra $4,999 for the iMac Pro’s display.

Aside from the display, the Mac Pro is more upgradeable, regardless of the configuration you buy. The iMac Pro doesn’t even let you upgrade the RAM. (This can be done, but the practice is not officially endorsed by Apple.) The Mac Pro’s expandability offers huge long-term value to professionals, because they can update the hardware in the future, keeping pace with changes in technology and heavier workflows without jettisoning the entire system…

If you’re in the market for a crazy-powerful Mac and have the budget to spend more than $15,000, then go with the Mac Pro when it arrives this fall. It will offer power and expandability that the iMac Pro just can’t touch. But if you want to spend less than $15,000, weigh your options carefully. The Mac Pro offers room to grow, but the iMac Pro might just give your more bang for your buck.