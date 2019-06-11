What Apple knows about you

Ina Fried for Axios:

Apple pitches itself as the most privacy-minded of the big tech companies, and indeed it goes to great lengths to collect less data than its rivals. Nonetheless, the iPhone maker will still know plenty about you if you use many of its services: In particular, Apple knows your billing information and all the digital and physical goods you have bought from it, including music, movie and app purchases.

But even for heavy users, Apple uses a number of techniques to either minimize how much data it has or encrypt it so that Apple doesn’t have access to iMessages and similar personal communications.

In order to collect less data, Apple tries to do as much work on its devices as possible, even if that sometimes means algorithms aren’t as well tuned, processing is slower, or the same work gets done on multiple devices… Even if you store your images in Apple’s iCloud, Apple does the work of facial identification, grouping, labeling and tagging images on the Mac or iOS device, rather than on the service’s own computers… Some of the most sensitive data that your device collects, including your fingerprint or Face ID, stay on the device.