CPU Shootout: Two top 8-core 2019 MacBook Pros

No Comments

Rob Morgan for Bare Feats:

When doing CPU intensive tasks, is the 2019 MacBook Pro 15-inch with 2.4GHz 8-Core CPU much faster than the 2.3GHz 8-Core model?

Keep in mind that the 2.4GHz base frequency of the top 2019 15-inch 8-Core model is 4% faster than the 2.3GHz base frequency of the next level 8-core model. And the 5.0GHz Turbo Boost of the top model is 4% faster than the 4.8GHz Turbo Boost of the next level 8-core model… That does not always translate into the top model being 4% faster.

MacDailyNews Take: See the full article for the actual benchmarks. They are all fairly close, but may be of use for those with very specific needs (3D rendering, etc.).

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: ,