Apple terminates $921 million iCloud data center project in Denmark

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Apple is no longer proceeding with a plan to build a $921M data center at a site in Kasso, Denmark, with the company recently advising the Aabenraa Municipality it no longer will construct the building on the 285 hectares of land it acquired in 2017.

In a “short phone call” to the Aabenraa Municipality, Apple advised it had made the decision to concentrate only on its data center construction taking place in Viborg, a second Danish construction project for the company. Apple also plans to sell the land, with no intention to construct anything else on the property, a statement from the municipality reads.

Construction was underway at the other datacenter site at Viborg, but work on the $1.8 billion project reportedly halted in April over disagreements between Apple and main contractor Exyte.