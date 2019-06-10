Why I’m not sorry I bought my Mac Mini and didn’t wait for Apple’s new Mac Pro

David Gewirtz for ZDNet:

Over the years, I’ve often talked about what I call my “main machine.” It’s the one that I equip for heavy-duty projects, ranging from network simulation, multi-VM operations, AI development, video editing, or data analysis. This machine is always a Mac, because you can run MacOS, Windows, and Linux on a Mac…

Wow, that new Mac Pro is expensive. The 2013 Mac Pro hit the market at $2,999. That seemed like a lot. But $6,000 for a base machine? For individual professionals like me, that’s a big lift.

After adding an external monitor (a basic ultrawide, not the $4,999 reference monitor Apple just announced), plus other necessary accessories, I probably would have had to outlay $7-8,000.

Instead, my fully-equipped Mac Mini cost me (including monitor and other goodies) under $4,000… I’m happy with my purchase decision. For the price of the Mac Pro, I can get two or three Mac Minis (and I probably will, over time). For now, the Mac Mini is a much more practical, cost-effective solution that’s delivering all the power and flexibility I need.