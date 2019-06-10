‘Commander Keen’ returns in a new mobile game from ZeniMax Online and Bethesda

Mikhail Madnani for Touch Arcade:

E3 2019 day one just ended and there were a few mobile game announcements and updates over the weekend. Bethesda just finished their #BE3 showcase that had updates on their console, PC, and mobile titles. The surprise announcement of the night is definitely Commander Keen for mobile. Commander Keen is one of id Software’s early franchises for DOS and more. It debuted through Commander Keen in Invasion of the Vorticons in 1990.

This will be the first release in the franchise since Commander Keen for Game Boy Color that was published by Activision. 18 years later, Commander Keen returns in the form of an iOS and Android game.