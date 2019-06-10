Apple releases iOS 12.3.2

Apple today released iOS 12.3.2.

iOS 12.3.2 addresses an issue that caused the Camera app to capture Portrait mode photos without a depth effect on the iPhone 8 Plus.

MacDailyNews Take: Plus, it’s snappy!

