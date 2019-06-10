Apple releases iOS 12.3.2

Apple today released iOS 12.3.2.
iOS 12.3.2 addresses an issue that caused the Camera app to capture Portrait mode photos without a depth effect on the iPhone 8 Plus.
MacDailyNews Take: Plus, it’s snappy!
Apple today released iOS 12.3.2.
iOS 12.3.2 addresses an issue that caused the Camera app to capture Portrait mode photos without a depth effect on the iPhone 8 Plus.
MacDailyNews Take: Plus, it’s snappy!
Hotstar, India’s largest video streaming service with more than 300 million users, disabled support for Apple’s Safari web browser…
Over the years, I’ve often talked about what I call my “main machine.” It’s the one that I equip for heavy-duty projects, ranging from network simulation…
The surprise announcement of the night is definitely Commander Keen for mobile. Commander Keen is one of id Software’s early franchises…
Apple’s Find my iPhone app helped lead investigators to a deputy’s stolen gun and tactical gear. Two teen suspects were arrested…
Apple at WWDC 2019 last week unveiled its long-awaited redesigned Mac Pro along with a new Pro Display XDR…
The only hardware demonstrated at Apple’s Software Developers Conference was the long awaited and spectacular Mac Pro…
Think about what you thought of Apple’s Mac lineup when it had a half-decade-old, neglected, dead-end design as its flagship. The entire Mac lineup was diminished. Apple’s management who allowed this to happen were diminished, too…
In a wide-ranging interview, former Apple general counsel Bruce Sewell has told law students how the iBooks antitrust case went wrong…
Over the past seven years, a New York City-based fraud ring allegedly stole more than $19 million worth of iPhones by posing as…
The G20 has set a deadline for a two-prong tax crackdown on tech giants, which could hit companies like Apple…