Apple’s Find my iPhone app helps track down police officer’s stolen gun

No Comments

John-Carlos Estrada for WINK News:

An iPad of all things helped lead investigators to a deputy’s stolen gun and tactical gear. Two teen suspects were arrested for swiping the law enforcement officer’s equipment.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Kismet Parkway in northern Cape Coral Thursday, where the tone from an iPad helped find the deputy’s stolen gun, a X26 taser, a tactical vest and three loaded magazines with ammunition.

According to the LCSO report, the “Where’s My Phone” app [sic] led detectives to the home, where Terry and Rios lived.The gun was found in the home, wrapped in a white T-shirt in the living room.

MacDailyNews Take:

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,