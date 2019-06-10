Apple says new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are coming in September

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple at WWDC 2019 last week unveiled its long-awaited redesigned Mac Pro along with a new Pro Display XDR. At the time, Apple said both products will be available to order in the fall, without providing a more specific timeframe.

Apple has since updated its website following the end of WWDC, however, revealing that the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are “coming in September.”

This date is listed on Apple’s homepage in a lightbox that pops up after clicking on “notify me” under each product, although only in the United States.