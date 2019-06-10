Apple says new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are coming in September

Apple at WWDC 2019 last week unveiled its long-awaited redesigned Mac Pro along with a new Pro Display XDR. At the time, Apple said both products will be available to order in the fall, without providing a more specific timeframe.
Apple has since updated its website following the end of WWDC, however, revealing that the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are “coming in September.”
This date is listed on Apple’s homepage in a lightbox that pops up after clicking on “notify me” under each product, although only in the United States.
MacDailyNews Take: Three short months and you, too, after a small expense, will be able to sequence the human genome before your morning coffee finishes brewing!
5 Comments
Some doubted when I mentioned September as when the Mac Pro was coming but… I told yah so. (Though you may still not actually get one in hand until December due to pent-up demand,)
This “coming in September” is better news than I had expected. “Fall” for Apple usually means “no later than 21 December”. At least something about the new Mac Pro being “available” in September is good.
However… Still not enough detail known. “Coming in September” might mean the lowest variant is available for order and not ship until October or November. It might mean that the full breadth of all variants won’t be shipping until January 2020. Given Apple’s shipping of higher end systems over the last several years, there’s no way to know for sure without more details.
I doubted. I didn’t think they’d see the light of day until January-is at best. Figures. If I was in the market for one, it would be “Early next year.”
Slow boat from China? Caught in the tariff net?
It only took then 6 years, and still Cookie couldn’t utter the words “Available Starting Today!”
Let’s hope when the frozen pipeline finally gets flowing again, proper product updates, increased Mac accessories, AND PRICE ADJUSTMENTS will come annually at least.
When will we have sales figures for it? There is now a real possibility that the Mac Pro’s target buyers have given up on Apple and it is just too late. Apple will have to ignore low sales and keep updating this if they want to regain their trust.
Also, no internal hard disks? Can’t connect a hard drive at full speed? What is that tiny SSD even for?