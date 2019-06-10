India’s largest video streaming service, owned by Disney, breaks Safari compatibility to fix security flaw

Manish Singh for TechCrunch:

Hotstar, India’s largest video streaming service with more than 300 million users, disabled support for Apple’s Safari web browser on Friday to mitigate a security flaw that allowed unauthorized usage of its platform, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch..

[The] company’s engineers had identified a security hole that was being exploited by unauthorized users to access and distribute Hotstar’s content — including the premium catalog.

Hotstar intends to work on patching the flaw soon and then reinstate support for Safari, the sources said.