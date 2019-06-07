Microsoft market cap tops $1 trillion as stock surges to record high

Tomi Kilgore for MarketWatch:

Shares of Microsoft Corp. surged into record territory Friday, enough to push the software giant’s market capitalization above the $1 trillion mark.

The rally stretched Microsoft’s lead as the most valuable U.S. company to well more than $100 billion, as the stocks of second-place Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. languished well below their record closes.

Amazon’s market cap was at $886.1 billion and Apple was valued at $873.9 billion.

Microsoft reached a $1 trillion valuation on a closing basis just once before, on April 30, at $1.001 trillion, about a week after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. With 7.66 billion shares outstanding as of April 18, according to the latest quarterly filing, Microsoft would be in trillion-dollar company as long as the stock closes above $130.50.