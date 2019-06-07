Microsoft market cap tops $1 trillion as stock surges to record high

Shares of Microsoft Corp. surged into record territory Friday, enough to push the software giant’s market capitalization above the $1 trillion mark.
The rally stretched Microsoft’s lead as the most valuable U.S. company to well more than $100 billion, as the stocks of second-place Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. languished well below their record closes.
Amazon’s market cap was at $886.1 billion and Apple was valued at $873.9 billion.
Microsoft reached a $1 trillion valuation on a closing basis just once before, on April 30, at $1.001 trillion, about a week after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. With 7.66 billion shares outstanding as of April 18, according to the latest quarterly filing, Microsoft would be in trillion-dollar company as long as the stock closes above $130.50.
MacDailyNews Take: Only on the Bizarro World of Wall Street is Microsoft worth more than Apple.
This too shall pass.
I have no skin in that game, but didn’t MS save Apple’s as with a $120MM cash infusion in the 90s when Apple was running on fumes?
Yes. MS needed all the cover they could get during their antitrust trials. Apple needed new users. Is there any bigger software user base than Microsoft Office? Both companies benefited. To this day, no other Mac program can replace it.
Don’t forget that Apple made Bootcamp and iTunes for Windows too. They knew that the Mac would never be sustainable with only a single digit percentage market share. A lesson that seems to have been forgotten in Cupertino.
No that’s not correct. Just look up the facts.
Microsoft investment in Apple:
In exchange for the $150 million investment Microsoft received non-voting shares in Apple. Jobs also agreed to introduce Microsoft’s Internet Explorer for Mac. Apple, on the other hand, got both the cash and a guarantee that Microsoft would support Office for the Mac for at least five years.
While Apple was struggling at the time, it did have approximately $1.2 billion in cash reserves.
Most importantly, Apple agreed to drop its long-running lawsuit that alleged Microsoft copied the look and feel of Mac OS. This lawsuit had raged for much of the previous 10 years. And Microsoft got to look a bit less monopolistic at a time it was catching the attention of antitrust authorities.
Microsoft later pulled their investment out of Apple and reaped a nice profit though if they had held on to it it would’ve been worth a massive fortune. Another dumb move by Microsoft.
AC memories do fade over time for some, but I don’t know your age. PeterBlood and I vividly remember it correctly like it was yesterday. Read Peter’s post for information, nuff said…
Stock Market101: Wall Street doesn’t control, decide or “set” the price of a stock. Nor does it “refle ct” the state of the economy, let alone the state of any company represented.
For example, the success of Apple (or lack thereof) has no direct effect on the price of Apple’s stock. Rather, when traders are (in general) more interested in selling it than buying it, the price of a stock declines. The opposite is also true.
If you “Play” the stock market (trade) you quickly discover the only way to make money on a rising stock is to be among the first to buy it (when it is still low). And the only way to avoid losing money on a declining stock is to be among the first to sell it (when it is still high). The net result, folks, is traders don’t watch the company behind the stock. They are watching each other. If a few start selling a stock, the rest rush to sell it, too. If they hear some news (or some analyst’s comments) that they think will cause other traders to react, they will try to be among the first to so react. Thus they become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Investors, on the other hand, are interested in the company. They buy and hold for the long term. For them, it’s a savings account with (hopefully) a better return. But because of this, Investors don’t influence price changes in any way.
Wall Street is not smart, stupid or clueless. People who cry, “They just don’t understand Apple,” don’t understand the market. It’s a mob-mentality, pure & simple. They don’t care about you, me or Apple. They only care about each other and any “skill” they may have is simply the ability to predict what other traders might do before they do it.
In other words, “traders” are like sheep… If a few suddenly start to run, they all run and in the same direction. Only afterward will analysts attempt to figure out why.
What’s the solution for Apple? Minimize their reliance/exposure to traders. So, you begin share buy-backs and bond issues – with an eye toward reducing your risk (from traders) or perhaps one day eliminating it! (Get out of the stock market and go private. All they’d really need is lots of money to fund themselves! Hmmm.)
I’ll get off my soap-box, now.
Microsoft is leaving Apple is the freaking dust despite Apple’s chasing of profits before everything else. Big investors have far more confidence in Microsoft than Apple because of Microsoft’s Azure Cloud business which is said to have fairly unlimited growth while Apple’s iPhone business has hit the skids with almost no chance of recovery. Microsoft’s institutional holdings are around 75% compared with Apple’s 60% or so. I’ll never understand why Apple ignored the cloud business while all the other major tech companies invested heavily in it. Apple was always holding it’s reserve cash while other companies were investing their reserve cash. Apple has no interest in market share percentage and it shows. Big investors fear companies with small market share percentage because they always think it’s so easy to lose the little they have. Owning Apple based on iPhone sales sure looks like a slippery slope.
I’m not surprised that Amazon has blown Apple away in terms of value, but Microsoft has been quite a surprise, especially after losing big in Windows Mobile. They sunk a lot of money into Nokia and got nothing for it. Even those losses never showed up on their share value. Big investors didn’t desert them. Microsoft never missed a beat and just took off with MS Office subscriptions and their Azure Cloud. No roller-coaster gains like Apple. Just a steady climb into the stratosphere with no end in sight. Nadella has proved he’s a better CEO than Cook by a wide margin. Big investors love Nadella’s cloud strategy, but Tim Cook’s iPhone strategy, not so much.
Apple had such a huge advantage of being the top market cap company and threw it away in just a couple of months. It’s rather hard to believe a company could lose so much value in such a short time and not have been caught running a Ponzi scheme. It’s always been said that getting there first means nothing if you can’t hold onto it. Apple’s fingers were quick but greasy and the market cap crown immediately slipped from their grasp. Apple is still said to be doomed while Microsoft is now said to have a very bright future. It’s kind of weird how things turn out. Almost everything Microsoft does is praised while Apple’s ventures are always being questioned or outright laughed at. Apple’s stores are crowded and Microsoft’s stores are almost empty but I guess that doesn’t mean a damn thing. Microsoft is giving investors and customers more bang for the buck than Apple and it has paid off in a huge way.
Anyway, it was fun while it lasted, but I suppose loyal Apple shareholders have to learn to take the bad with the good. With Apple, you just know if it’s going good for a while, it’s going to turn ugly shortly after. Thank heavens for the Apple dividends because at least that’s something I can always count on during the down times. If China has it’s way, it’s going to be a long, long drop for Apple. Tim Cook won’t be visiting China anytime soon if he values his life.