Apple Store designer submits plans to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral with glass roof and spire

Matthew Field for The Telegraph:
The architect behind the Apple Store has submitted a proposal for the repair of Notre Dame including an all-glass roof replete with glass spire and saints.
The studio, Eight Inc, began working with Apple in 1999 and later built its flagship stores of white and glass spaces from 2001.
While the French senate has called for the redesign to exactly mirror the lost building work, the studio believes this could be done with modern materials, rather than the traditional cathedral stone architecture.
“I believe this definitive example of French gothic architecture requires a deep respect and appreciation of the history and intent of the original design,” Tim Kobe, chief executive of Eight Inc told architecture website Dezeen.
MacDailyNews Take: Interesting. What you you think of Eight’s proposal?
What’s the point of a glass roof unless you remove all the surviving stone vaulting that separates the main body of the building from the roof space and acted as a fire break?
Glass will NOT last a thousand years.
The French were strongly against the glass pyramid that was built at the Louvre. Now it is considered one of the main attractions of Paris.
The proposed glass structure at Notre Dame will probably get the same initial reaction. The supporting structures that will hold the glass would be a major improvement over those old wood beams that burned too easily.
I can see any reconstruction using modern, fire proof replacements to wood that burned. Sadly I think the glass approach will not be well received, no matter how beautiful it would be.