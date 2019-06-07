Apple’s iPadOS turned the iPad Pro into a proper computer: Here’s what’s still missing

JC Torres for SlahsGear:

With the announcement of iPadOS, one of the biggest questions that repeatedly comes up is whether the iPad, specifically the iPad Pro, is finally ready to be that new computer thing that Apple has been advertising. Better yet, is it finally ready to become the primary computer for most people? The answer, as you might have guessed, is a “yes, but”. More than that answer to that, however, what the combination of the iPad Pro and the new iPadOS has done is give people fewer reasons to bear with Windows and Android and more reasons to get hooked and locked into Apple’s entire ecosystem.

Even with “just” iOS, the iPad Pro delivered that “always on, always connected” computing Microsoft is only now trying to achieve.

It’s one thing to be able to plug in USB mice and drives but the world of computing is filled with a lot more peripherals than those… Apple needs to embrace third-party accessory makes and third-party developers, preferably without killing them afterward as what may soon befall Luna Display.

With greater power comes greater need for tutorials and onboarding. The new gestures alone will require some training and the plethora of new features probably won’t all be discovered or understood in one go. The iPad Pro is well on its way to becoming a primary computer and, like the primary computers of old, might start needing a manual.