iTunes questions: Old libraries, Windows, 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos over HDMI, and more

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

After much speculation and fanfare in the press, Apple confirmed [yesterday at WWDC19] that it will sunset iTunes in the next version of macOS and spin its functionality into three new apps — Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV… This marks the end of an era of sorts on the Mac — but there were plenty of unanswered questions. What features will Music retain from iTunes? And what happens to Windows users who are dependent on iTunes?

MacDailyNews Take: Has their ice water supply finally run dry down in Windows hell?

Apple Music in macOS Catalina will import users’ existing music libraries from iTunes in their entirety, Apple says. That includes not just music purchased on iTunes, but rips from CDs, MP3s, and the like added from other sources. Apple says users of iTunes under Microsoft Windows will not see any changes. It won’t be broken up into several apps; it will work just like it does now. However, Apple did not provide any clarification about what support will be like for future features. The company simply says that Windows users will continue to have the same experience as before and that it is not announcing any plans to end support for iTunes in Windows.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s okay, Windows sufferers are very used to bloatware and Apple bloatware is still the best thing by far that they have on their crapboxes anyway.

Apple also clarified that you’ll be able to output 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos content from the Apple TV macOS app to your TV via HDMI with an adapter… So basically, your recent Mac can be a full-fledged Apple TV 4K.

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, turn your Mac mini (or any recent vintage Mac) into an Apple TV 4K (starting at $179) with just an adapter – not a bad deal!

The catch: Apple’s “adapter” starts at $179. 🙂 (We kid.)