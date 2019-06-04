Apple: The iPad is now the best computer for a lot more people

Jason Hiner and Connie Guglielmo for CNET:

With iPadOS, new software specifically designed for the tablet introduced in 2010 and famously called a “magical” device by then-CEO Steve Jobs, Apple is making it pretty clear that the iPad has an increasingly important place in the company’s product lineup.

“It’s become a truly distinct experience,” Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, said in an interview on Monday after introducing iPadOS at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

With iPadOS, to be released in the fall, Apple will deliver a set of new features that fill in some of the product’s biggest gaps and are likely to make it appeal to more users to rely on the iPad to do more things. While he stopped short of calling iPads with the new operating system a laptop replacement, Federighi said “we’ve expanded the domain where people can say the iPad is the best solution.”

The one long-anticipated iPad feature that Apple didn’t announce on stage at WWDC was support for mice and trackpads. Apple’s stance has been that if it gives users a mouse, then they’ll fall back on it as crutch and won’t benefit from the full capabilities of the iPad’s multitouch software.

Nevertheless, Apple developers like Steve Troughton-Smith quickly dug into the developer beta of iOS 13 and spotted that mouse support has been added as an accessibility feature to work with USB mice and Apple’s Magic Trackpad. This feature makes the cursor look like a black circle about the size of a finger tip, as shown in this video Troughton-Smith posted on Twitter.