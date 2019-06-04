Apple’s iTunes to play last song

Apple on Monday announced the demise of its groundbreaking iTunes platform in favor of three more tailored apps, as it refines its offerings to be a stage for digital music, films, podcasts and more.
iTunes transformed the way people buy and listen to music after its launch in 2001, but is now being phased out, Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said, while helping kick off the technology giant’s annual gathering of developers in Silicon Valley.
“The future of iTunes is not one app, it’s three,” Federighi said.
“Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.”
“There is no reason for iTunes to exist, period.” said Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi. “If I want music, I have an the app. If I want TV, I have the app. That is how people are thinking today.”
MacDailyNews Take: In this case, more is better and three apps can do a better job for users than one.
2 Comments
An wich app do my audio books fall under?
Seems like somebody wanting to come up with “something” different to make a name for themselves even though the new “something” will do the exact same thing the old “something” did. Maybe it will be better for some. I don’t see it being better for me but you never know. Maybe it will be cool.