Apple’s iTunes to play last song

Glenn Chapman for AFP:

Apple on Monday announced the demise of its groundbreaking iTunes platform in favor of three more tailored apps, as it refines its offerings to be a stage for digital music, films, podcasts and more.

iTunes transformed the way people buy and listen to music after its launch in 2001, but is now being phased out, Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said, while helping kick off the technology giant’s annual gathering of developers in Silicon Valley.

“The future of iTunes is not one app, it’s three,” Federighi said.

“Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.”

“There is no reason for iTunes to exist, period.” said Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi. “If I want music, I have an the app. If I want TV, I have the app. That is how people are thinking today.”