Fully maxed out Apple Mac Pro with Pro Display XDR could top $50,000

Chaim Gartenberg for The Verge:

Apple announced [yesterday] that its new Mac Pro starts at an already pricey $6,000, but the company neglected to mention how much the top-of-the-line model will cost. So we shopped around for equivalent parts to the top-end spec that Apple’s promising. As it turns out: $33,720.88 is likely the bare minimum — and that’s before factoring in the four GPUs, which could easily jack that price up to around $45,000. For all that dough, big-budget video editors and other creative types get a lot of firepower: a 28-core Intel Xeon W processor, an almost-impossible-to-comprehend 1.5TB of RAM, 4TB of SSD storage, and four AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs… Add in a Pro Display XDR monitor (and a Pro Stand to go with it), and you’re looking at a workstation that could clear $50,000. Keep in mind too that these estimates are based on market prices for these (or similar) parts: Apple historically has charged far more for its pre-built configurations than for a computer you’d build on your own.

MacDailyNews Take: If you have to ask…

Joe Schmo: Hey, how much did the RAM is your Mac cost?

Mac Pro (2019) Owner: $17,867.88. What’s it to ya?

So, yes, this is professional hardware and it’ll sell at professional prices. For a production company working with budgets of tens of millions of dollars per film, a maxed out Mac Pro is a rounding error. These setups aren’t intended for little Jimmy’s book reports. Apple offers other Macs for all different types of users.

As we wrote earlier today, the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are two grand slams by Apple!

To once again be able to confidently state that Apple makes the world’s most advanced personal computer has us brimming with joy! Regardless of how relatively few will be purchasing Mac Pro units – this one is for professional users, through and through – the knowledge that Apple has this flagship Mac now percolates throughout the entire family of Mac models, elevating them in the process. The same goes for the Pro Display XDR.

There’s a reason why quality carmakers, for example, make esoteric high-performance models – because they can and because they cast a halo or quality on all of their other more salable models. They don’t make money on the supercars themselves, but supercars make them money.

This is why we were so disappointed with Apple letting Mac Pro rot for over half a decade and for killing off Apple-made high quality displays. Both were poor decisions, now rectified. All Apple needs to do now is demonstrate their commitment to these products over an extended period of time and they’ll be right back on track!