Apple’s WWDC 2019: The schedule and how to watch the live stream for today’s keynote

Daniel Eran Dilger for AppleInsider:

Apple will be welcoming attendees to the first day of its Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday with an early morning breakfast, followed by its public live streamed Keynote, lunch, a deeper dive into its latest technology in the Platforms State of the Union and then the Apple Developer Awards. Monday’s keynote presentation begins at 10 a.m., hosted by Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook and a series of other executives, who will outline the company’s latest announcements related to its upcoming platform and technology releases, new hardware introductions and the company’s new services.

It’s a great day for an Apple keynote! See you in a few hours, developers! #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/uoRhslrjH5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 3, 2019

The new macOS, which should become available to the public this fall, will also support cross platform Apple Arcade video gaming titles, the company’s new TV app, a rethinking of iTunes, and will likely also include optimizations to make Macs work better with Apple TV and iOS devices via Continuity. The keynote will also outline new features in iOS 13 and watchOS 6… Apple is expected to unveil its Mac Pro redesign, and it has already introduced fast new MacBook Pros, a refreshed A10-powered iPod touch, and enhanced new AirPods featuring wireless charging.

MacDailyNews Take: Read the full article for the full schedule. As for the keynote, it will be streamed live via Apple’s Special Events webpage here and via Apple TV’s Apple Events app (available in the App Store on Apple TV).

