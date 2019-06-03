Apple’s WWDC 2019: Expect a lot today

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

I arrived in San Jose for Apple’s big WWDC event late afternoon June 2, and I am picking up a few currents… The feeling coming to me from people on the Apple edge is stoked. They seem truly excited this year, which suggests big news. I’m anticipating a long keynote, maybe 2.5 hours. Obligatory San Jose wwdc roadside signage pic for the twitter pool of wwdc pics. #wwdc #apple #appleevent pic.twitter.com/SfmEp8K5Ee — jonny evans (@jonnyevans_cw) June 3, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: This is going to be a momentous day for users of Apple products and services!

We are as excited as ever about our great pipeline of hardware, software and services and we’re looking forward to sharing more information about the future of our four software platforms at our Worldwide Developer Conference now less than five weeks from now. Everyone here is hard at work to prepare for WWDC, and it’s always a privilege to get to share the future of our platforms with the community of world changing developers who bring it to life. You are not going to want to miss this one. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, April 30, 2019