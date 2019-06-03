Screenshot: iOS 13’s new Reminders app for iPhone revealed in Dark Mode ahead of WWDC unveiling

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Benjamin Geskin has tweeted a leaked screenshot of the iOS 13 Reminders app running on an iPhone in the new Dark Mode theme.

9to5Mac has privately seen similar images and can corroborate the design. Obviously, it closely matches the screenshot that 9to5Mac previously published, which depicted the iPad Reminders app.

What’s cool about Geskin’s image is it shows how the same iPad app will appear on a phone-sized screen, collapsing the side-by-side panes into a full-screen interface. It also shows off the new dark theme coming in iOS 13.