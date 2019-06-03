iPhone cases aren’t just for poor people

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

Don’t let anyone tell you that putting your smartphone in a case is a dumb idea. Smartphones are expensive, they are an integral part of our lives, and they are fragile and a headache to replace. “I’m above the possibility of damaging my phone, and if I do, no big deal because I can shell out for a new screen,” consumer psychologist Kit Yarrow told Vox. Even if you’re in a financial and social position where you can effortlessly replace a broken smartphone, the process of setting it up and reconfiguring things takes time and effort. I don’t see smartphone cases and screen protectors as something for poor people. They’re a smart – and low-cost – way to protect a valuable object.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week, we don’t see a naked iPhone as an indicator of greater means, we just don’t want to cover Jony Ive & Co.’s largely impeccable industrial design (not counting the notch, which is an inelegant kludge).

If you take care of your iPhone instead of throwing it around and being careless with it, you’ll never have a cracked screen. We’ve owned every single flagship iPhone from Day One and have never had a cracked display, no cases ever – because we treat them as a handheld computer packed full of technology (and glass), not like a frisbee.

Apple’s meticulously-designed iPhones aren’t meant to be hidden; naked iPhones only for us. — MacDailyNews, July 10, 2017