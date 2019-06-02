Apple pulls iTunes pages on Facebook and Instagram ahead of WWDC

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

More evidence has emerged to suggest that Apple is beginning to move away from its iTunes brand after over 18 years of use.

As noted on Reddit, Apple has abruptly removed all social media content from its iTunes page on Facebook, including posts, photos, and videos. This appears to have happened within the past 24 hours, as a cached version of the iTunes page on Facebook still had content available as of May 31.

The blank pages likely foreshadow bigger moves to come, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo have both reported that iTunes will be replaced by standalone Music, TV, and Podcasts apps in the next major version of macOS, which Apple is expected to unveil at WWDC 2019 on Monday.