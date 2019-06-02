No, Apple isn’t killing iTunes on Monday

Rene Ritchie for iMore:

Apple isn’t killing iTunes on Monday. Tim Cook isn’t coming to your house and deleting all the music and movies you’ve bought and downloaded over the years. There will be no Thanos snap live on stage. No decimation around the world. None of that is true or real in any true or real way.

So, why are there so many headlines saying iTunes is ending and the age of digital downloads is over? Because, apparently, writers can’t read, fact checkers can’t check facts, and editors are too busy baiting clicks and not busy enough thinking about the needless stress and anxiety they’re causing the audience that relies on their reporting.

Yes, the iTunes app for Mac is likely going to be replace by new Music, TV, and Podcasts apps. Deprecated might even be a better word, at least in the macOS 10.15 beta released to developers on Monday. But that has nothing to do with the iTunes store, potential rebranding to Music Store or whatever aside, or the downloads any of us have in our existing libraries… Even if Apple announces the new apps on Monday, they won’t be released to the general public until this fall and it will likely be years until the existing version of iTunes finally stops running on future versions of macOS.