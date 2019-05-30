“Sometimes even the most revolutionary things become obsolete,” Alex Perry writes for Mashable. “Such is the case with iTunes, Apple’s once-incredible music management app. iTunes is approaching its 20th year of existence and, while there are logistical reasons why Apple can’t simply say goodbye to the ancient app, it’s finally time to put it in a home.”

“The good news is it seems like Apple might do just that,” Perry writes. “The 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference is next week and Apple’s keynote address is expected to feature plenty of software announcements, including standalone apps for Music and Podcasts (among others) for macOS.”

I am now fairly confident based on evidence I don't wish to make public at this point that Apple is planning new (likely UIKit) Music, Podcasts, perhaps even Books, apps for macOS, to join the new TV app. I expect the four to be the next wave of Marzipan apps. Grain of salt, etc — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 5, 2019

“This could be great news for music lovers who like to organize and listen to their tunes on macOS. The iTunes app is famously slow and painful to use,” Perry writes. “While it was revelatory when digital music libraries were still novel and exciting, it eventually became bloated with the inclusion of podcasts, audiobooks, TV shows, and movies.”

