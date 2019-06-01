macOS 10.15 will kill 32-bit apps: What you should do

Henry T. Casey for LAPTOP Magazine:

As we approach yet another major macOS update — macOS 10.15 is expected to arrive at WWDC 2019 — it appears that time’s running out on some of the apps we’ve collected over the years. Specifically, apps that trigger a warning that reads, “This app needs to be updated by its developer to improve compatibility,” upon opening.

Apps that set off this warning are stuck in the 32-bit past, and not the 64-bit present-day architecture. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith rang the alarm of 32-bit apps going away, tweeting, “Dashboard isn’t the only thing gone in 10.15 — so is 32-bit app & plugin support.”

…But what if you find out that an app you rely on is still 32 bit? Well, you’ve got two options: First, contact the app’s developer from their website and ask for it to be changed (they’ve known about this since 2017). Alternatively, you can find an alternative app that solves your need.