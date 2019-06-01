macOS 10.15 will kill 32-bit apps: What you should do

Henry T. Casey for LAPTOP Magazine:
As we approach yet another major macOS update — macOS 10.15 is expected to arrive at WWDC 2019 — it appears that time’s running out on some of the apps we’ve collected over the years. Specifically, apps that trigger a warning that reads, “This app needs to be updated by its developer to improve compatibility,” upon opening.
Apps that set off this warning are stuck in the 32-bit past, and not the 64-bit present-day architecture. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith rang the alarm of 32-bit apps going away, tweeting, “Dashboard isn’t the only thing gone in 10.15 — so is 32-bit app & plugin support.”
…But what if you find out that an app you rely on is still 32 bit? Well, you’ve got two options: First, contact the app’s developer from their website and ask for it to be changed (they’ve known about this since 2017). Alternatively, you can find an alternative app that solves your need.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, if you’ve got any older 32-bit apps upon which you depend, there’s already a 64-bit version available or in development. As for the rest of the 32-bit stuff – frameworks, plugins, etc. – unfortunately that might take a bit longer to modernize.
3 Comments
I thought Parallels could virtualize Mojave or (High) Sierra? Then 32-bit apps should run via Parallels. At least as temporary solution.
My old software is why I still use a Mac. If I’m forced to rebuild my whole workflow, why would I involve the company that keeps taking things away from me? Or the one that wants to charge me $20 a month for draw tools that haven’t changed since the 1990s?
Hey there, fella. I’ve got a whiz bang solution for you that worked for your pa, your grandpa, and your granpa’s pa! This is what you do.
Don’t upgrade.
It’s what people who depend on legacy systems have been doing for years and it never fails! And it works with pretty much ANY computing platform! Banks that depend on an app that runs on Windows XP? They have computers STILL RUNNING WINDOWS XP? Say there’s some critical app that ONLY runs in OS9? Well, just keep that OS9 computer running OS9 and you’re good as gold! Mainframe still your main game? Keep it running, and it stays-same!
Now, you’ll want to make sure you have a backup system and install discs because the more time passes, the more you’ll be on your own. But, hey, you’re a go-it-alone rebel to start with. Using old unsupported apps is your forté! This is right up your alley, champ!