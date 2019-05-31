U.S. Department of Justice gearing up for antitrust investigation of Google

Brent Kendall and John D. McKinnon report for The Wall Street Journal:

The Justice Department is gearing up for an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, a move that could present a major new layer of regulatory scrutiny for the search giant, according to people familiar with the matter. The department’s antitrust division in recent weeks has been laying the groundwork for the probe, the people said… The department is preparing to closely examine Google’s business practices related to its search and other businesses, the people said. It couldn’t immediately be learned whether Google has been contacted by the department. Third-party critics of the search giant, however, already have been in contact with Justice Department officials, some of the people familiar with the matter said… Alphabet, Google’s parent, typically is ranked among the world’s five largest firms by market capitalization. It has grown, thanks largely to its powerful position in online advertising, a lucrative market that threatens to eclipse other forms of advertising.

MacDailyNews Take: Finally.

Imagine if your livelihood depended on one company that had not only monopolized web search (and, thereby, basically controlled how new customers find you), but also controlled the bulk of online advertising dollars which funded your business and which they could pull, simply threaten to pull, or reduce rates at any time? Now also imagine if you believe this monopolist basically stole the product of another company that is the very subject of your business? How much would you criticize the monopolist thief’s business practices?

You might guess that it would be a tough road to walk. (We’re only imagining, of course!)

That would be a good example of why monopolies are bad for everyone.

The U.S. government has utterly failed to police Google. Because the people with the power to do so currently are corrupt. Follow the money. Hopefully, the European Union will help to correct the situation.

In the meantime, stop using Google search and Google products wherever possible. Monopolies are bad for everyone. — MacDailyNews, July 14, 2016

With this unprecedented power, platforms have the ability to redirect into their pockets the advertising dollars that once went to newspapers and magazines. No one company should have the power to pick and choose which content reaches consumers and which doesn’t. — MacDailyNews, November 9, 2017

If you haven’t already, give DuckDuckGo a try! https://duckduckgo.com