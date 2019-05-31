Apple finishes up WWDC banners at McEnery Convention Center

Eric Slivka reports for MacRumors:

The first WWDC 2019 events kick off in just two days with the early arrival of student scholars, and Apple is putting the finishing touches on decorations at and around the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

Decorations on the convention center, light poles, and public transit stops all carry the same neon theme on dark blue as seen on other WWDC materials, with the front entrance area of the convention center covered in a huge sheet displaying a robot emoji with all sorts of icons exploding out of the top of it and the “Dub Dub” nickname sometimes used for WWDC.