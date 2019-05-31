“Apple has been granted a patent (number 20190164344) for a ‘system and method for interactive screen projection’ for a vehicle,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“In the patent filing, Apple note that many vehicles, especially current automobile designs, include some welcoming scenarios to approaching passengers,” Sellers reports. “For example, many vehicles execute a sequence of blinking lights (such as through one or more hazard lights or headlights of the vehicle) when the vehicle receives a signal from an associated key fob.”

“Such displays are often limited to just a few display options utilizing the existing lighting systems used by the vehicle during operation. Apple thinks it can do better,” Sellers reports. “Here’s the summary of the invention: “Aspects of the present disclosure involve projecting an interactive scene onto a surface from a projecting object. In one particular embodiment, the interactive scene is projected from a vehicle and may be utilized by the vehicle to provide a scene or image that a user may interact with through various gestures detected by the system.”

Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustration, in the full article here.