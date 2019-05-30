“Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 series smartphones won’t be the most exciting new handsets of 2019,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “Not even close. From the front, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R (if that’s what Apple ends up naming them) will sport a design that looks identical to Apple’s iPhones from the last two years.”

“Around back, they’ll look the same as the iPhone X and iPhone XS apart from a larger and more unsightly square camera bump and slightly different glass that’s frosted instead of clear, or so says TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Epstein reports. “Will they be elegant and sleek? Sure they will. This is Apple, after all. Will they feature fit and finish that’s a cut above anything created by Android phone makers in 2019? Of course.”

“We still have more than three months to go before Apple’s next-generation iPhones hit store shelves, but a new series of renders should help pass the time by showing us Apple’s leaked iPhone 11 design from every angle,” Epstein reports. “YouTuber Waqar Khan… mocked up Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 in all three colors we’re expecting to see later this year: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.”

